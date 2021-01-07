7 deaths, 350 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,088

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 6, bringing the total positives since testing began to 94,156.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,088 as of January 6. That’s up 101 cases from January 5.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,222, but have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

70 were in Cass County

32 were in Burleigh County

30 were in Williams County

27 were in Ward County

21 were in Stark County

14 were in Grand Forks County

4 were in Morton County

Deaths

7 new deaths were reported, including 6 from Burleigh County:

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 30s from Kidder County.

Man in his 90s from McLean County.

Man in his 70s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 50s from Ward County.

A total of 1,341 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,108 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 216 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 17 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 90,726 people are considered recovered from the 94,156 positive cases, an increase of 204 people from January 5.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 6 (204) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (350).

Hospitalizations

83 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 6, down 2 from January 5. A total of 3,623 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 50 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.