8 deaths, 447 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,662

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 447 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 21,846.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,662 as of September 29. That’s up 11 cases from September 28.

Of the new positives, 84 were in Burleigh County — the most in the state for September 29 — and 41 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 28 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 40, Stark County had 6 and Ward County had 25.

Deaths

Eight new deaths were reported:

A woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Mercer County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 247 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 182 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 40 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 25 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 17,938 people are considered recovered from the 21,846 positive cases, an increase of 265 people from September 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 29 (265) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (447).

Of the 3,662 active cases in North Dakota as of September 29, Burleigh County has 703 cases, the highest in the state. Cass County has 552 active cases and Grand Forks County has 228. Morton County has 256 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 21 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 29.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 26 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 29.

Stark County has 319, Ward County has 218 and Williams County has 255 active cases.

Only one county currently has no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 29: Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

89 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 29,a decrease of 16 from September 28. A total of 859 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (5,334 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,295 cases) account for 00 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 00 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,790 cases) and Morton County (1,332 cases) together account for 00 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,086 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,664, Ward County has 1,123 and Mountrail County has 271.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 241,484 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 219,638 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 9 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (9,466 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (6,668 cases) and household contact (3,424 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 31 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.