7 deaths, 598 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 6,477

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 598 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 79,252.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,477 as of November 29. That’s down 360 cases from November 28.

In fact, active cases have been falling since a peak of 10,086 cases on Nov. 13. Active cases haven’t been this low since October 29, over a month ago.

Of the new positives:

130 were in Burleigh County

108 were in Cass County

92 were in Grand Forks County

70 were in Ward County

42 were in Stark County

40 were in Williams County

33 were in Morton County

Deaths

7 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 90s from Foster County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Pembina County.

Woman in her 60s from Sioux County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

A total of 927 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 686 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 127 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 114 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 71,848 people are considered recovered from the 79,252 positive cases, an increase of 743 people from November 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 29 (743) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (598).

Of the 6,477 active cases in North Dakota as of November 29:

Cass County: 1,166

Burleigh County: 956

Ward County: 665

Grand Forks County: 606

Morton County: 306

Stark County: 223

Williams County: 186

Hospitalizations

331 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 29, up 8 from November 28. A total of 2,667 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 16,788

Burleigh County: 12,007

Grand Forks County: 8,170

Ward County: 7,623

Morton County: 4,056

Stark County: 3,612

Williams County: 3,040

Mountrail County: 1,066

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 350,217 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 45 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.