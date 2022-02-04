Seven troopers graduated from the North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy on Friday after a 21 week training beginning in September 2021.

The troopers will begin field training on Monday, Feb. 14 and be temporarily stationed at posts throughout the state.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen administering the oath of office | Courtesy: North Dakota Highway Patrol

The graduates and their hometowns are Reece Burckhard, Bismarck; Joshua Dura, Kindred; Mathew Lee, Gary, Minnesota; Alyson Moses, Bismarck; AJ Potter, Monticello, Minnesota; Shea Pulley, Columbus, Missouri; and Austin Yancy, Chowchilla, California.

Lt. Governor Brent Sanford gave the graduation address and Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen administered the oath of office.

The assigned duty locations of the new troopers will be announced after field training.