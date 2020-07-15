72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 14; total statewide is 4,565

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 72 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 14, bringing the statewide total to 4,565.

Of the new cases, 9 were in Burleigh County and 1 was in Morton County.

In Mountrail County, 15 new cases were reported for July 14.

Williams County had 7 and Ward County had 2.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 88 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 77 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death record is pending.

The health department reports 3,760 people are considered recovered from the 4,565 positive cases, an increase of 75 people from July 13.

This means there are actually 717 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 14, the most active cases since testing began March 11.

The active cases have been steadily trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22.

It also means 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 14 (75) is slightly higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (72).

42 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 14, no change from July 13. A total of 284 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Cass County (2,522 cases) and Grand Forks County (462 cases) account for 65 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 55 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (478 cases) and Morton County (140 cases) together account for 14 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County is fifth with 103 cases.

Williams County has 99, Mountrail County has 84, Ward County has 78 and Stutsman County has 69 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 126,564 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 121,999 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,654 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,613 cases) and household contact (846 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.