7,900 deer gun licenses still available following ND deer gun lottery

Image: File photo of mule deer. (AP Photo/Kathy Matheson, File)

North Dakota’s deer gun lottery may be over, but there are still more than 7,900 licenses remaining.

North Dakotans who were unsuccessful in the lottery are eligible to apply for the remaining licenses.

There were 72,200 deer gun licenses available for 2021, and more than 79,000 people applied for the lottery licenses.

Applications for the licenses can be submitted online starting Monday, June 28. The deadline for applying is July 14.

List Of Remaining Deer Gun Licenses

(B = Any Antlerless   C = Antlered Whitetail   D = Antlerless Whitetail   F = Antlerless Mule Deer)

UnitTypeAvailable
2HB185
3A1B985
3A2B108
3B1D227
3B2D214
3B2F146
3B3D636
3CD581
3D1B58
3D1D138
3D2B39
3D2D185
3E1D234
3E2B69
3E2D201
3F1B162
3F1C34
3F1D403
3F2B1124
3F2C180
3F2D796
4AD99
4BD146
4CD111
4DD137
4ED126
4FD365
4FF217

