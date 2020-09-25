8 Bison football championships? There’s a bobblehead for that.

It’s the perfect gift for the dedicated NDSU football fan, or fanatic.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum today unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead commemorating NDSU’s eight NCAA Division I National Championships.

The bobblehead features the NDSU Bison mascot, Thundar, who is holding two championship trophies while standing behind six additional trophies.

The base of the bobblehead says “Thundar” and has the NDSU 2019 National Champions logo.





NDSU won five consecutive NCAA Division I FCS national titles between 2011 and 2015. After losing in the semifinals in 2016, the Bison captured three more crowns in 2017 and 2019.

The 2019 Bison team was the first Division I team to finish 16-0 since Yale in 1894. NDSU is the only college football program to ever win five straight NCAA national championships and holds the record for most FCS titles with eight.

Since its first season in 1894, North Dakota State University has put together an enviable record of 741-371-34. Collectively, the Bison have won 36 conference championships and 16 national titles with eight coming at the Division II level from 1965 to 1990.

For more information on the NDSU bobblehead or to place an order, visit the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

The NDSU bobbleheads are expected to ship in November.

The bobblehead is made by FOCO, a manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise for more than two decades.