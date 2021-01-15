8 deaths, 233 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,675

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 233 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 95,599.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,675 as of January 14. That’s down 89 cases from January 13.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 25, when 1,536 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,222, and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

47 were in Cass County

22 were in Burleigh County

22 were in Ward County

20 were in Williams County

19 were in Grand Forks County

10 were in Stark County

10 were in Morton County

Deaths

Eight new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 80s from Golden Valley County.

Woman in her 70s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 70s from McHenry County.

Man in his 60s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 70s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

A total of 1,373 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,142 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 223 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 8 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 92,551 people are considered recovered from the 95,599 positive cases, an increase of 225 people from January 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 14 (225) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (233).

Hospitalizations

88 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 14, up 10 from January 13. A total of 3,699 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.