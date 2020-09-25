8 deaths, 436 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,562

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 436 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 24, bringing the total positives since testing began to 19,885.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,562 as of September 24. That’s up 79 cases from September 23.

Of the new positives, 34 were in Burleigh County and 23 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 13 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 36, Stark County had 101 — the most new cases for September 24 — and Ward County had 9.

Deaths

Eight new deaths were reported:

A man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 219 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 153 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 37 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 29 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 16,104 people are considered recovered from the 19,885 positive cases, an increase of 253 people from September 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 24 (253) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (436).

Of the 3,582 active cases in North Dakota as of September 24, Burleigh County has 684 cases, the highest in the state. Cass County has 543 active cases and Grand Forks County has 251. Morton County has 276 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 24.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 27 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 24.

Stark County has 379, Ward County has 184 and Williams County has 234 active cases.

Only two counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 24: Slope and Steele.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

89 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 24, unchanged from September 23. A total of 789 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (4,984 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,196 cases) account for 26 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 25 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,434 cases) and Morton County (1,220 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 953 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,523, Ward County has 987 and Mountrail County has 242.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 234,364 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 214,479 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 8 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (8,473 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (6,169 cases) and household contact (3,136 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 29 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.