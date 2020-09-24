8 deaths, 471 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,482

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 471 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 23, bringing the total positives since testing began to 19,451.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,482 as of September 23. That’s up 180 cases from September 22.

Of the new positives, 118 were in Burleigh County and 43 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 34 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 12, Stark County had 31 and Ward County had 18.

Deaths

Eight new deaths were reported:

A man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Ward County with no underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 211 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 153 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 37 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 21 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 15,757 people are considered recovered from the 19,451 positive cases, an increase of 186 people from September 22.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 23 (186) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (471).

Of the 3,482 active cases in North Dakota as of September 23, Burleigh County has 705 cases, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 220 active cases and Cass County has 593. Morton County has 275 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 23.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 23.

Stark County has 301, Ward County has 199 and Williams County has 226 active cases.

Only one county currently has no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 23: Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

89 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 23, unchanged from September 22. A total of 777 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (4,927 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,148 cases) account for 36 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 25 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,399 cases) and Morton County (1,198 cases) together account for 24 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 917 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,422, Ward County has 979 and Mountrail County has 237.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 233,113 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 213,662 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 8 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (8,286 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (6,055 cases) and household contact (3,069 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 29 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.