8 deaths, 477 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,739

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 22,694.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,739 as of October 1. That’s up 49 cases from September 30.

Of the new positives, 81 were in Burleigh County and 32 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 24 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 16, Stark County had 17 and Ward County had 39.

Deaths

Eight new deaths were reported:

A man in his 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 100s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 264 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 188 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 40 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 36 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 18,691 people are considered recovered from the 22,694 positive cases, an increase of 324 people from September 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 1 (324) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (477).

Of the 3,739 active cases in North Dakota as of October 1, Burleigh County has 684 cases, the highest in the state. Cass County has 615 active cases and Grand Forks County has 233. Morton County has 238 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 1.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 1.

Stark County has 281, Ward County has 242 and Williams County has 268 active cases.

Only one county currently has no active cases of COVID-19 as of October 1: Steele.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

111 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 1, an increase of 5 from September 30. A total of 902 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (5,500 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,358 cases) account for 00 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 00 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,914 cases) and Morton County (1,379 cases) together account for 00 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,154 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,698, Ward County has 1,190 and Mountrail County has 282.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 244,312 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 221,618 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 9 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (9,886 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (6,871 cases) and household contact (3,581 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 31 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.