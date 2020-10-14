8 deaths, record 713 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 4,759

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed a record 713 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 13, bringing the total positives since testing began to 28,947.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,759 as of October 13. That’s up 159 cases from October 12.

Of the new positives, 151 were in Burleigh County and 44 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 27 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (216 new positives) and Grand Forks County (30 new positives) account for 35 percent of the new cases on October 12.

Williams County had 24, Stark County had 24 and Ward County had 55.

Deaths

Eight new deaths were reported:

A woman in her 70s from Bowman County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Mercer County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 365 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 272 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 65 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 28 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 23,823 people are considered recovered from the 28,245 positive cases, an increase of 385 people from October 12.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 13 (385) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (713).

Of the 4,759 active cases in North Dakota as of October 13, Burleigh County has 805 cases. Cass County has 1,099 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 316. Morton County has 270 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 30 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 13.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 13.

Stark County has 248, Ward County has 324and Williams County has 247 active cases.

As of October 13, one county in North Dakota has no active cases: Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

132 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 13, down 26 from October 12. A total of 1,159 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (6,917 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,777 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (4,970 cases) and Morton County (1,728 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,491 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,089, Ward County has 1,633 and Mountrail County has 374.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 263,233 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 234,286 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 11 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (12,922 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (8,173 cases) and household contact (4,571 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 34 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.