8 Fargo students face charges in fight that injured officer

State News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Eight students are facing charges following a fight at a Fargo middle school that left a resource officer injured.

Police say the students have been referred to juvenile court on a range of charges, including assault on a peace officer, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Authorities were notified of a fight in progress at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on Tuesday. Police say the students disregarded commands to stop and when the officer tried to intervene he was injured by two of the students.

Fargo Public Schools officials wouldn’t comment on how the fight started or the nature of injuries sustained by students or the officer.

