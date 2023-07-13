NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There are always better, easy ways to improve a person’s sleep quality, things like cutting out coffee or staying away from naps during the day.

According to a news release, there are things in the bedroom that people can consider too, and those are weighted blankets.

A weighted blanket can definitely make a person feel cozier in their bedroom, but it has tons of benefits too. Not only do the weighted blankets help people get a better night’s sleep, but they can help with health problems as well.

“There are an abundance of advantages to weighted blankets, whether you struggle to sleep well at night or even if you simply desire a cozier bedroom. However, what’s really interesting is how they can benefit those with health problems, both mental and physical. While a weighted blanket isn’t the sole solution to these health issues, it’s certainly a way to ease symptoms and make those suffering from problems like Alzheimer’s and chronic pain more comfortable,” said a spokesperson from Hush.

Experts at Hush have discovered eight benefits of having a weighted blanket. Some of them include chronic pain relief and decreasing the frequency of seizures.

Relieves symptoms of anxiety

Anxiety is a mental health disorder that is experienced by approximately 275 million people around the world.

A few common symptoms include a fast heart rate and quick breathing, which can be relieved with a weighted blanket. The weighted blanket automatically puts the nervous system into rest mode and helps people to feel more relaxed.

Promotes deeper sleep

Over 35% of Americans get less than seven hours of sleep each night, and nearly half the country claims that they feel tired during the day anywhere from three days a week to every single day.

These blankets can fight the issues of not having enough sleep similarly to how they help those with anxiety, by calming the heart rate. Plus, they can have deep pressure stimulation that increases the levels of melatonin or the sleep hormone.

Lowers stress responses

The deep pressure in a weighted blanket helps to calm nerves and lower physiological stress levels, preventing harmful health issues like stress.

Ease pain

Chronic pain includes headaches, arthritis, and back pain, and it affects one in five people.

Sleeping with a weighted blanket can reduce that pain. Even if it’s just gentle pressure from a 15-pound blanket.

Helps with Alzheimer’s and dementia

A symptom that these people can face is having a hard time sleeping because of agitation. And knowing that a weighted blanket can ease those nerves and reduces anxiety, the blankets can be used as a non-drug option for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

It also helps to reduce night-time wandering, hallucinations, and emotional disturbances.

Reduces seizures

Epilepsy is one of the most common conditions that affect the brain, with 5.1 million in America having a history of the condition.

Relaxation techniques can work really well with medication to reduce how often a person has seizures, and one of those non-medication techniques is by using a weighted blanket. Again, the deep touch pressure helps to lower stress.

However, if you are prone to epilepsy and are more prone to seizures when you’re deeply relaxed, consult with your doctor to see if a weighted blanket is right for you.

Lowers cortisol levels

The stress hormone, cortisol, is linked to many health issues, including heart disease, weight gain, and high blood sugar.

You can possibly keep those levels low with the help of a weighted blanket. The deep pressure can lower those cortisol levels, and increase serotonin production.

Boots your mood

Not only do the blankets improve mental health and physical pain, but they can be a mood booster too.

The production of oxytocin, the feel-good hormone, increases, and with the decrease in cortisol, it balances out to improve your mood.