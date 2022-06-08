NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Nearly $830,000 is coming to North Dakota from the Great American Outdoors Act to improve access to national grasslands across the state and recreation opportunities on the Maah Daah Hey Trail.

The money from the Great American Outdoors Act will go toward the following projects:

$650,000 for Civilian Conservation Corp Campground updates near the Maah Daah Hey Trail, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and Bakken Oil Formation. This project will update the campground to accommodate increased visitation and create dedicated loops for equestrians, tent and RV users for the campground associated with the Maah Dah Hey Trail. This project will also expand the main trailhead, create a dedicated equestrian trailhead, improve parking, install a pressurized water system and upgrade the pavilion and picnic tables to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. This grant is estimated to address $128,000 in deferred maintenance needs

$164,000 for reconditioning, spot surfacing, and replacement of culverts on seven roads to improve access to the Dakota Prairie National Grasslands. These road improvements will improve safety and better accommodate the increased use by permittees, local residents and recreationists that support the local economies. This grant is estimated to address $315,000 in deferred maintenance needs

$15,000 for the Maah Daah Hey Trail Reroute and Trailhead. This project will reroute the trail and improve the trailhead to improve safety and visitor experience. Trail users are accessing the trail by parking on the shoulder of the road in a County right-of-way. The Maah Daah Hey Trail crosses road 742-2 on the crest of a hill creating unsafe conditions not only for the user but also for the traveling public. This grant is estimated to address $12,000 in deferred maintenance needs

The Great American Outdoors Act is a federal lands package Congress passed in 2020 to address the maintenance of national parks and public lands managed by the National Park Service, Bureau of Indian Education, Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Fish and Wildlife Service.

The total amount of these projects will be $829,000.