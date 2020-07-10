84 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 9; total statewide is 4,154

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 9, bringing the statewide total to 4,154.

Of the new cases, 24 were in Burleigh County and 2 were in Morton County.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 85 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 74 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death record is pending.

The health department reports 3,496 people are considered recovered from the 4,154 positive cases, an increase of 32 people from July 8.

This means there are actually 573 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 9, the most active cases since 543 were reported on May 27.

The active cases have been steadily trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22. The highest number of active cases was 687 on May 23.

It also means 84 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 9 (32) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (84).

33 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 9, up 3 from July 8. A total of 260 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 3 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Golden Valley and Logan.

Cass County (2,421 cases) and Grand Forks County (422 cases) account for 68 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 58 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (409 cases) and Morton County (123 cases) together account for 13 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County is fifth with 89 cases.

Ward County has 69 cases, Stutsman County has 66 cases, Williams County has 62 cases and Mountrasil County has 59.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 119,596 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 115,442 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,522 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,463 cases) and household contact (789 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.