9 deaths, 1,038 new COVID-19 cases in ND, active cases statewide are 6,350

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 1,038 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 21, bringing the total positives since testing began to 35,052.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,350 as of October 21. That’s up 376 cases from October 20.

Of the new positives, 209 were in Burleigh County and 62 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 26 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (280 new positives) and Grand Forks County (59 new positives) account for 33 percent of the new cases on October 21.

Williams County had 29, Stark County had 6 and Ward County had 95.

Deaths

Nine new deaths were reported:

A man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Grant County with underlying health conditions

A man in his 70s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 431 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 333 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 75 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 23 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 28,271 people are considered recovered from the 35,052 positive cases, an increase of 402 people from October 20.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 21 (402) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,038).

Of the 6,350 active cases in North Dakota as of October 21, Burleigh County has 937 cases. Cass County has 1,351 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 609. Morton County has 332 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 31 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 21.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 20 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 21.

Stark County has 196, Ward County has 586 and Williams County has 191 active cases.

As of October 21, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

156 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 21, up 4 from October 20. A total of 1,324 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (8,207 cases) and Grand Forks County (3,421 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 23 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (6,020 cases) and Morton County (2,069 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,681 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,234, Ward County has 2,227 and Mountrail County has 462.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 277,692 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 242,640 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 13 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (15,673 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (9,260 cases) and household contact (5,522 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 35 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.