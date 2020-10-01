9 deaths, 373 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,690

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 373 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 30, bringing the total positives since testing began to 22,218.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,690 as of September 30. That’s up 29 cases from September 29.

Of the new positives, 44 were in Burleigh County and 14 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 16 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 51, Stark County had 18 and Ward County had 29.

Deaths

Nine new deaths were reported:

A woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Divide County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 256 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 188 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 40 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 28 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 18,272 people are considered recovered from the 22,218 positive cases, an increase of 238 people from September 29.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 30 (238) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (373).

Of the 3,690 active cases in North Dakota as of September 30, Burleigh County has 684 cases, the highest in the state. Cass County has 606 active cases and Grand Forks County has 199. Morton County has 245 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 30.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 30.

Stark County has 297, Ward County has 230 and Williams County has 276 active cases.

Only one county currently has no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 30: Steele.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

106 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 30, an increase of 17 from September 29. A total of 884 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (5,416 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,301 cases) account for 35 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,833 cases) and Morton County (1,347 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,137 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,682, Ward County has 1,151 and Mountrail County has 276.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 242,900 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 220,682 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 9 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (9,466 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (6,668 cases) and household contact (3,424 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 31 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.