9 deaths, 886 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 6,363

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 886 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 22, bringing the total positives since testing began to 35,939.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,363 as of October 22. That’s up 13 cases from October 21.

Of the new positives, 97 were in Burleigh County and 25 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 14 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (156 new positives) and Grand Forks County (120 new positives) account for 31 percent of the new cases on October 22.

Williams County had 21, Stark County had 41 and Ward County had 71.

Deaths

Nine new deaths were reported:

A man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions

A woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 440 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 340 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 78 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 22 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 29,136 people are considered recovered from the 35,939 positive cases, an increase of 686 people from October 22.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 22 (686) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (886).

Of the 6,363 active cases in North Dakota as of October 22, Burleigh County has 1,012 cases. Cass County has 1,347 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 672. Morton County has 341 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 22.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 21 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 22.

Stark County has 196, Ward County has 623 and Williams County has 200 active cases.

As of October 22, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

168 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 22, up 12 from October 21. A total of 1,388 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (8,359 cases) and Grand Forks County (3,541 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 23 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (6,120 cases) and Morton County (2,093 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,705 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,275, Ward County has 2,296 and Mountrail County has 477.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 279,702 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 243,763 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 13 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (16,132 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (9,472 cases) and household contact (5,673 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 36 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.