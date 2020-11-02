9 deaths, 975 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 8,440

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 975 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 46,015.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,440 as of November 1. That’s up 70 cases from October 31.

Of the new positives, 105 were in Burleigh County and 47 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 16 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (231 new positives) and Grand Forks County (157 new positives) account for 40 percent of the new cases on October 29.

Williams County had 28, Stark County had 25 and Ward County had 122.

Deaths

Nine new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

Man in his 50s from Dunn County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Sargent County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

A total of 540 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 412 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 86 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 42 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 37,035 people are considered recovered from the 46,015 positive cases, an increase of 631 people from October 31.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 29 (631) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (975).

Of the 8,440 active cases in North Dakota as of November 1, Burleigh County has 1,243 cases. Cass County has 1,371 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 1,001. Morton County has 425 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of November 1.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 20 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of November 1.

Stark County has 213, Ward County has 1,188 and Williams County has 296 active cases.

As of November 1, Slope and Billings are the only counties without an active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

215 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 1, up 15 from October 31. A total of 1,656 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (10,000 cases) and Grand Forks County (4,780 cases) account for 32 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 22 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (7,591 cases) and Morton County (2,599 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 2,017 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,498, Ward County has 3,707 and Mountrail County has 588.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 297,447 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 251,432 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 15 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (19,990 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (11,595 cases) and household contact (7,036 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 38 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.