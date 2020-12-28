90 years ago today, North Dakota’s old capitol building went up in flames

Ninety years ago, North Dakota’s old capitol building went up in flames.

Above is archive footage from the State Historical Society.

They say that around 7:30 on the morning of Dec. 28, 1930, the guard on duty heard a sharp, cracking noise and found fire on the fourth floor.

Bismarck’s three firefighters and two fire trucks responded, but the blaze was out of control by the time they arrived.

Historians say the fire destroyed many state papers and records — but Secretary of State Robert Bryne saved the original North Dakota Constitution by climbing through a window and breaking into his office.

The cause of the fire is unknown to this day.

The ground was broken on the new State Capitol two years after the 1930 fire.