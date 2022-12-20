NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The price of meat is only going one way these days, and that makes grocery shopping tough for families. But North Dakota Farmer’s Union leaders are making a big meat donation to the Great Plains Food Bank this year.

This holiday season, the group is delivering 38,000 pounds of spare ribs to the food bank in Fargo.

No, it wasn’t Santa who slid down their chimney, the spare ribs were donated by the North Dakota Farmer’s Union to kick off their five-state giving spree.

For three years, across South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Montana, the Farmer’s Union has made this donation. It’s a partnership that is giving 180,000 pounds to places in all five states.

So why pork?

“You can about imagine at the food bank, a lot of times they’re getting a little bit more on the left-over side or the extra side. To get a well-balanced amount of food that fits a regular diet probably isn’t the most convenient for them to put together. So, to have meat in the mix, it’s just a good protein source for people that are in need,” said Mark Watne, the president of the North Dakota Farmer’s Union.

The Great Plains Food Bank is always accepting donations you can donate anytime and visit their website Great Plains Food Bank.