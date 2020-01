North Dakota's Attorney General is laying down the law against a group of people trying to scam others out of money. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued a Cease and Desist Order today against a group carrying out scams against unsuspecting homeowners across the state. The Consumer Protection Division along with local law enforcement, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the McLean County state’s attorney has been investigating people associated with the group. According to federal authorities, they are part of a larger out-of-state crime ring known as the "Travelers" or "Irish Travelers". In North Dakota, they appear to be concentrating on rural areas, within oil-producing counties. A number of criminal charges have already been filed in McLean county for the gang’s activities there. In one instance, after demanding the victim pay an extra $32,000, they then threatened to take the older woman’s vehicle and camper instead, forcing her to flee through a window for help.

Below is the full press release from our own North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.