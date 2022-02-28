Overall, it was a good season in 2021 for bighorn sheep, moose and elk hunters.

According to harvest data from North Dakota Game and Fish, hunter success for bighorn sheep hunters was 80 percent. For moose hunters, the number hit 90 percent success, and for elk hunters, the success rate was 65 percent.

Game and Fish issued four bighorn licenses and auctioned 1 for the 2021 season. Four the the five hunters harvested a bighorn ram.

The department issued 470 moose licenses last year. From those licenses, 448 hunters harvested 405 animals.

The department issued 532 elk licenses. Of those, 462 hunters harvested 301 elk.