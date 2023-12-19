DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Every 39 minutes, a person is killed in a crash related to drunk driving — which, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), results in an estimated 13,000 Americans killed per year.

Drunk driving is a growing problem here in our country, and even in North Dakota.

The NHTSA states certain days are worse than others with a recorded 304 drunk-driving-related deaths during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays in 2021.

In fact, recent data shows December drunk driving deaths are the highest they’ve been in almost 15 years — which is why Dickinson police officers are warning the community to ‘drive sober, or get pulled over’.

“Over the last several years,” explained Dickinson PD Lieutenant Michael Hanel, “rideshares like Uber and Lyft have really become prominent even in North Dakota — so we highly encourage citizens to utilize those services or consider using them.

For the past few years, officials have seen drivers make risky decisions when they’re behind the wheel. They say as the year comes to a close and a new one begins, it is important to make it a point to drive safely and sober every day.

“Typically,” Hanel said, “at this time of year especially, we want to encourage citizens to not drink and drive. Make sure you coordinate before you go out, and designate a sober driver in order to get you around from place to place.”

Hanel also notes that if you are the designated driver, it is important to take that role seriously — meaning that absolutely no alcohol or drugs can be consumed.

“This time of year can especially be tough for families, so having to knock on that door and make that three-o-clock in the morning notification that a loved one has passed in a drunk-driving related crash. That’s especially hard,” said Hanel.

The next time someone warns you to be careful when driving home from your holiday celebration, Dickinson PD urges the importance of heeding their warnings — and if you’re hosting a gathering, it’s also important to make sure everyone has a sober ride home.