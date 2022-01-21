A journey to meet all 50 governors: WWII veteran’s son stops in North Dakota

The son of a World War II veteran is living out his father’s goals by meeting with every single governor in the country.

Friday, Paul Walton met with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, marking state number 44.

Paul’s dad Sidney Walton was one of America’s oldest World War II veterans at 102 when he died last October, just after meeting his 40th governor in Oklahoma.

Sidney embarked on the nationwide tour in 2018 to raise awareness of the sacrifices World War II vets made.

Since he always regretted missing a chance to meet Civil War veterans when he was younger, Sidney started the No Regrets Tour in 2018 to give Americans a chance to meet a World War II vet before they’re all gone.

Now, his son Paul and his wife Amy are finishing out that mission.

“That’s why I’m doing this in his honor, to keep his memory alive, and let everyone know that he really cared about America. He cared enough to make the ultimate sacrifice, to fight in World War II,” Paul said.

Paul is documenting his and his father’s meetings with governors at gosidney.com.

His next stop is Minnesota, and he’ll finish up in Delaware.