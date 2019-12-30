A Look at Conditions in Eastern North Dakota

Live Now
WDAY (Fargo, N.D.)– With mother nature taking its toll on roads out in the eastern part of the state, it’s hard for even the plows to keep up.

We took a ride along with Fargo Public Works to see how they were battling the elements today. They have 30 trucks out on the roads around the clock working to remove the snow.

They’re getting help from workers in other city departments, making it an ‘all hands on deck’ situation. One driver told our reporter, they’re having a hard time keeping up.

The roads they plow get covered with snow again in a matter of minutes.

Plow Driver Joe Port added, “Visibility’s been really bad, the snow’s starting to let up a little bit so that’s gonna help us out a little bit we can get caught up, but we’re running a lot of main drags over and over again trying to keep them open.”

This snow is not only impacting roads, it’s also closing down the skies.

All flights going into and out of Hector International Airport in Fargo were canceled today, and the airport itself was shut down.

This stranded many people there, with some coming here from as far as Tennessee.

One person stuck there says it’s best to roll with Mother Nature’s punches.

Randy Doffin was supposed to go to Jamaica.

He shared, “You really have to, and I’m not the only one that’s stuck here, so if anyone has like a Humvee and they want to come out and rescue us, they sure can.”

Some people stuck at Hector were able to switch their flights for free.

