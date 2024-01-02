NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) wants people to make a New Year’s resolution to get a memory screening.

According to a news release, regular memory screenings are important for early detection of potential memory problems and should also be a part of everyone’s health and wellness routine.

AFA’s National Memory Screening Program has free, confidential screenings every weekday via a secure videoconference technology with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites.

“Memory screenings are important for everyone, even if they are not currently experiencing memory problems. Just as with other facets of your health, early detection of potential memory issues is critically important,” said AFA’s President and CEO, Charles J. Fuschillo. “Start off 2024 by making, and keeping, a New Year’s resolution to get a check-up from the neck up today.”

These screenings are simple, quick, and noninvasive, they just have a series of questions to gauge memory and other cognitive functions. The results are not a diagnosis but can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.

Early detection is important as different conditions can cause memory issues. Those conditions could be vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders, urinary tract infections, sleep apnea, stress, anxiety, and depression.

Even in cases of dementia-related illnesses, early detection can offer more opportunities to start treatments to slow the symptoms or even take part in a clinical trial. It also lets that person take advantage of support groups and therapeutic programming, as well as having more say in legal, financial, and health care decisions.

“Memory screenings empower people to be proactive about their brain health. You are never too young or too old to get a memory screening,” said Director of AFA’s National Memory Screening Progam Donna de Levante Raphael, Ph. D. “Detecting a memory issue early rather than later gives you more opportunity to take action, which is why everyone should get memory screenings regularly.”

You can schedule an appointment here or by calling AFA at (866) 232-8484.