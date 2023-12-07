NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The NDGOP’s Executive Director, Samantha Holly, resigned earlier this year.

Holly resigned due to the act of going to work becoming riddled with anxiety, and oftentimes overwhelming.

KX News had the chance to sit with NDGOP members to see if there is an update in the position search.

Chairwoman Sandi Sanford shares the past few months have been a rollercoaster for the party.

She says business is moving forward, after considerations and conversations:

“There’s hiccups, there’s time to pivot, that’s just the nature of life really. So I think we’re in a good position right now, we’re in the process right now of hiring a new executive director. We had an executive director who left in September and we just had 17 resumes before us and we had five people that proceeded and moved forward into a final interview with the entire executive committee and so we put an offer out,” said Sanford.

