NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The state’s oil and gas numbers were nothing out of the ordinary for the month of July but things are looking up for the coming months.

To the surprise of many, the state saw a 2.5% decline in oil and gas production.

The target of 1.1 million barrels a day for the month of July will have to wait to be met for August.

On the contrary, natural gas production went up since last month by just over 1%.

While the numbers from July weren’t the best, for the first time in North Dakota history the state captured and put to market more than 3 billion cubic feet of gas a day.

The state is optimistic about reaching its goals in the coming months.

In the month of August, 100 wells were issued drilling permits for the first time in nearly three years.

This was due to the inactive well count dropping by almost 100 wells.

Lynn Helms says, the Bureau of Land Management recently announced it had reached a settlement over the National Environmental Policy Act analysis done on the 2019 and 2020 lease sales.

As an agreement in the settlement, the wells would not be permitted.

55 of those wells are in North Dakota.

“The citizens of North Dakota are losing $8 million a month in revenue from the 130 wells whose permitting and drilling is delayed,” said North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director, Lynn Helms.

With the spike in drilling permits, the state may reach its goal of 1.1 million barrels a day.