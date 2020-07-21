A piece of ND History up for Sale

There was a point in history… when North Dakota was the “World’s 3rd largest nuclear power.”

That’s because, during the Cold War, the state housed just over 12-hundred nuclear weapons across eastern and central North Dakota.

It was a tense time… the United States and Russia trying to out-Nuke each other.

And, on the great plains of North Dakota.. billions of dollars were being spent to put up minuteman missile sites around the state, staffed round the clock.

But near Fairdale, North Dakota in Walsh County…. another piece of the Cold War… a top-secret defensive site.

The Sprint Missile — which could travel 76-hundred miles an hour — was used to intercept missiles fired upon America.

Today, Pifer’s Auction of Moorhead is preparing for an August auction, to sell the missile site and piece of North Dakota history.

Dave Keller from Pifer’s Auction says, “It is kind of interesting, the owner is from Mandan, he has some development land he is selling and during our conversation, he said… ‘You know, I have this missile silo’ in Fairdale. And I said okay, that sounds interesting.”



It was part of the much larger Complex based in Cavalier.

You can buy the Fairdale site and everything left in it… including the 14-sprint launch tubes.

And since posting photos from the Missile Site online… Pifers is getting phone calls from around the country from mostly the curious and retired Air Force folks.



The missile site auction will take place at a Bismarck hotel on August 11th.

Online bidders are welcome.