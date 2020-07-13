A record 108 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 12; total statewide is 4,442

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 12, bringing the statewide total to 4,442.

It’s the highest number of positives for a single day of testing in North Dakota since March 11, when testing began.

Of the new cases, 21 were in Burleigh County and 4 were in Morton County.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 87 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 3,653 people are considered recovered from the 4,442 positive cases, an increase of 83 people from July 11.

This means there are actually 702 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 12, the most active cases since testing began March 11.

The active cases have been steadily trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22.

It also means 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 12 (83) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (108).

43 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 12, up 5 from July 11. A total of 277 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 3 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Golden Valley and Logan.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 123,878 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 119,436 coming back negative for COVID-19.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.