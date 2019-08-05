A Summer Miracle

WDAY (Fargo, ND)– A West Fargo couple has enjoyed a memorable summer, with an unexpected joy.

Just days after their wedding, Nate and Tiffany Olson got the news that Tiffany had breast cancer.

Before all the surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, some of Tiffany’s fertilized eggs were frozen. Because of the cancer treatment, it was their only shot at conceiving their own baby.

The odds did not look good, but after getting a clean bill of health following chemo, doctors transferred Tiffany’s embryo.

And in April, little Lola was born. She is now 3-months old.

Tiffany Olson shares, “Just think of last summer where we were, so defeated and hopeless we felt and here she is.”

The good news for the couple: one frozen embryo remains.