A Suspect is on the Loose Near the Eastern North Dakota Border

A wanted man is still on the loose near the North Dakota border, in Clay County tonight. We’ve been following the search for a police chase suspect all day.

Moorhead spent two hours last night searching for 29-year-old Steven Foster from Moorhead. Now they need your help.

Police say he sped away from officers in a chase that went more than 100 miles per hour on I-94 yesterday evening.

When troopers got his car with spike strips, he lost control, crashed into the median, and took off running into a cornfield. It’s by mile marker 10, just outside Sabin. A woman was sitting in his passenger seat, she was not arrested.

That cornfield is said to be where police last saw Foster. It’s been about 24 hours, and he still hasn’t been found.

We spoke with Moorhead Police this afternoon who tell us no officers were searching the area today because they don’t know if he’s still there now. They tell us it’s unlikely he will be caught today unless someone reports they saw him.

The search will continue this week starting with the places Foster is known to be at. Police tell us he’s not a danger to the public, but they’re going to do everything they can to get him behind bars.

“Behavior like what he showed last night generally elevates him to where we ask for assistance from investigations or the street crimes unit to assist and track him down,” shared Lt. Mike Detloff with the Moorhead Police Dept.

Police tell us this isn’t the first time Foster has ditched police.