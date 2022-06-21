MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics hit the streets Tuesday.

Teams throughout the state are running hundreds of miles in celebration of the state summer games, phase two, which begins Friday.

The torch run consists of a series of local runs that take place across the state during the week of the Special Olympics North Dakota Summer Games.

The Flame of Hope ignites and brightens the lives of the more than 1,600 children and adults with intellectual disabilities that participate in the Special Olympics in North Dakota.



“All of the donations go to the Special Olympics. It’s in support of the Special Olympics so that everyone can participate in sports. I have a daughter that’s seven years old that was diagnosed with Williams syndrome, so it means a lot to me personally, that she’ll be allowed to participate in sports for the years to come,” said Officer Jacob Olson, with Minot Police Department.

The Flame of Hope Torch event was run by local law enforcement agencies, from Minot Air Force Base to South Hill in Minot.

For 16 miles, participants were seen running and biking while carrying the Flame of Hope flag in support of the games.

“We got a few horns honking, some yelling ‘woohoo’ along the way. Everybody was supportive it seemed. Radom people stopped and tried to give water. So, it’s very good, very good to see the community acknowledge what we’re doing. Since its inception in 1981, the Torch Run has raised over $600 million for Special Olympics programs across the country,” said Chris Ray, a captain for Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

The event has grown into a nationwide program throughout the years and is now considered the movement’s largest fundraising group for Special Olympics.

Ethan Rostvedt, a trooper for the North Dakota Highway Patrol said, “They may not be able to do the same types of things that we’re able to do, as far as, because of physical disabilities. So, the way I look at it, there is no excuse for me not to go out and run.”

The torch runs are being participated in by several law enforcement agencies across the state.



The final leg will be run on Friday when a torch will arrive in Fargo to be lit at the opening ceremony of the state summer games, phase 2.

As guardians of the Flame of Hope, runners are hoping to promote the concept of partnership, perseverance and inclusivity for all.