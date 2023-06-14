NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — June is recognized as Men’s Health Month, and it’s dedicated to education and activities that promote the health and wellness of men and boys.

According to a news release from North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS), this year is also the 29th anniversary of National Men’s Health Week, which is celebrated from June 12-18 as part of the larger awareness campaign.

Raising the awareness of living healthy lifestyles for men and boys is critical for their well-being, and according to the 2020 ND Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System Survey, nearly one in 10 men didn’t see a doctor in the last five years.

According to HHS’ Vital Records Unit, life expectancy for men in our state is almost eight years less than for women.

Men also have a higher rate of death from cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and suicide, but between 2017 and 2020, heart disease was the primary cause of death for men, and suicide was ranked in the top 10 causes of death for men.

June is an opportunity for the Men’s Health Program to educate men, boys, families, community members, and health professionals about disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family engagement.

You can find information that’s specific to men’s behavioral health, prevention, healthy living, parenting, and fatherhood online.

This summer, a Fatherhood Experiences Survey will be launched by the Men’s Health Program and the Office of the State Epidemiologist in HHS. It’s designed to learn from dads about attitudes and experiences before and shortly after the birth of a child to understand how to support dads during that transition.