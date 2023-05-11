NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you’re thinking of traveling a lot this summer, you’re not alone. AAA released a survey showing summer travel is going to surge.

According to the survey, more than half of North Dakotans plan to take a summer vacation. With that in mind, AAA says it’s important to plan ahead.

Right now, only 20% of summer travelers have made reservations for their vacations. And AAA is urging those who will be driving to their summer destination to make sure the family car is ready for the big trip.

“The most important thing you will need to do is get your car in for a check-up. Unfortunately, we are going to see a lot of people broken down along the side of the road, calling AAA for roadside assistance because they failed to do routine maintenance done on their vehicle,” said Eugene LaDoucer, the regional director of public affairs for AAA.

He says the surge of travelers will positively impact North Dakota. Even though more people will be taking summer vacations this year, studies show people are still wary of being in large crowds.

AAA discovered more people are wanting to enjoy the outdoors this summer, especially the outdoors of North Dakota.

“One thing North Dakota has going for it is beautiful scenery. It’s a beautiful state, with national park and it generally doesn’t have the same crowds that you see in the more popular destinations,” said LaDoucer.

He also says if you want to travel by plane try and book a non-stop flight to reduce the likelihood of delays or cancellations.