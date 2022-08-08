BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Gas prices have been a hot topic of conversation in the U.S. for months now, with prices seemingly higher than ever. But, that is slowly changing as North Dakota may have hit a notable mark this week with the average gas price falling for the eighth consecutive falling below $4 on Sunday.

The average price for gas in North Dakota is now $3.97 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since May 4.

The state average has now declined a total of 81 cents per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.79 on June 15. The average cost for a fill-up is now $59 for a 15-gallon tank. That’s about $13 less than what drivers paid two months ago.

The U.S. price for crude oil dipped below $90 per barrel last week, its lowest settlement price in six months.

According to AAA, the downturn in oil prices has largely been driven by market concerns that the global economy is heading for a recession. The price drop accelerated last week after weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) supply and demand numbers showed gains in domestic crude oil and gasoline supplies.

For additional information on current gas averages, visit gasprices.AAA.com.