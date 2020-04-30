AAA: North Dakota’s April gas price average is the lowest in 17 Years

The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota during April was the lowest in 17 years, according to AAA.

At $1.73 per gallon, gas hasn’t been that cheap since 2003, when the average price was $1.58.

Today, at the end of April, gas in North Dakota is averaging $1.65.

According to AAA, prices dropped during a month when they usually climb. During a typical year, prices in April increase as warmer weather leads to additional travel and increased demand for gas.

Instead, the ongoing pandemic has resulted in sharply lower travel, a slowdown in energy use and historically low prices for crude oil.

Right now, more than 20 percent of gas stations across North Dakota are selling gas for less than $1.50.

Across the U.S., the gas price average is $1.77, with more than 30 percent of stations selling gas for less than $1.50. Wisconsin has the lowest average at $1.30.