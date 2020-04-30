Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

AAA: North Dakota’s April gas price average is the lowest in 17 Years

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota during April was the lowest in 17 years, according to AAA.

At $1.73 per gallon, gas hasn’t been that cheap since 2003, when the average price was $1.58.

Today, at the end of April, gas in North Dakota is averaging $1.65.

According to AAA, prices dropped during a month when they usually climb. During a typical year, prices in April increase as warmer weather leads to additional travel and increased demand for gas.

Instead, the ongoing pandemic has resulted in sharply lower travel, a slowdown in energy use and historically low prices for crude oil.

Right now, more than 20 percent of gas stations across North Dakota are selling gas for less than $1.50.

Across the U.S., the gas price average is $1.77, with more than 30 percent of stations selling gas for less than $1.50. Wisconsin has the lowest average at $1.30.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/30"

Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Massage Therapists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massage Therapists"

College Money CARES Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Money CARES Act"

Bismarck Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Heroes"

Medical Trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Trials"

COVID Attacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Attacks"

Ag Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Assistance"

Volunteer Firefighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Firefighters"

Caps & Gowns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caps & Gowns"

Overflow of Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overflow of Masks"

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Film Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Film Festival"

ND Response

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Response"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Inspections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inspections"

Refinancing Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refinancing Homes"

Honoring Grads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Grads"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge