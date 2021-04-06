AAA Survey: Traveler optimism grows in ND as summer approaches

Traveler confidence among North Dakotans is growing as COVID-19 vaccinations become more readily available, according to a new AAA survey.

The results suggest more than half of North Dakotans, 56 percent, are comfortable taking a trip at this time. That’s up 6 points from January’s survey.

North Dakotans cite increased safety measures and less fear of the virus as the top two reasons they feel comfortable traveling now. A quarter, 25%, base their confidence on having been vaccinated.

“After a full year in a global pandemic, there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel,” said Gene LaDoucer, director of public affairs for AAA-The Auto Club Group’s heartland region. “AAA Travel agents are seeing great interest from North Dakotans eager to plan a trip.”

According to the Survey:

65% of North Dakotans expect to travel in 2021

41% of travelers will take their next 3-day trip before July

60% of North Dakotans say they would be traveling more if there was not a pandemic

43% of North Dakotans say they will feel more comfortable traveling when cases decline; 39% when they are fully vaccinated

North Dakotans also appear more willing to fly and stay in a hotel or resort than they were in January. According to the survey:

65% are comfortable staying in a hotel/resort, up 15 points from January

47% are comfortable taking a flight, up 7 points from January

You can view the full survey here.