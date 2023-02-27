(KXNET) — We’re nearly halfway through the legislative session, and one group is keeping a close eye on what several bills will mean for seniors in North Dakota.

AARP North Dakota hosted a legislative lowdown lunch and learn in Bismarck, Minot, Fargo, and West Fargo on Monday.

Advocacy Priorities for the organization include lowering the cost of prescription drugs, helping prevent consumer fraud, helping ensure the elderly can live independently as they age, and protecting retirement security.

State Director, Josh Askvig, says of all the bills passed, he’s confident several of them can help the lives of seniors.

“I want to emphasize, it’s very early. And if those issues that we outlined, lowering prescription drugs, helping prevent fraud and consumer abuse, protecting retirement security, or enhancing home and community-based services are of interest, it’s really important that people reach out to their legislators and let them know where they stand on those issues because there’s still a long way to go this legislative session.,” said Josh Askvig, the AARP North Dakota director.

Askvig says while legislation relating to these priorities does help AARP members, they also benefit non-members as well.