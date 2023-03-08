(KXNET) — On Wednesday, AARP released the latest report in their “Valuing the Invaluable” series — which showed that the unpaid care provided by 62,000 family caregivers in North Dakota is valued at $1 billion.

The study shows that nationally, an estimated 36 billion hours of care annually is provided by family caregivers for older parents, spouses, business partners, and friends.

“It illustrates that in the United States and in North Dakota, family caregivers are the backbone of providing long-term care services and support for family members and trusted loved ones,” stated AARP State Director, Josh Askvig. “However, the number of caregivers did drop slightly from when the last time the report. We now have 62,000 family caregivers, but they are providing more care at a higher rate.”

He says the report also shows that 61% of caregivers are either working full-time or part-time while they are providing uncompensated care to their loved ones. Askvig states AARRP ND will continue to fight for family caregivers and the loved ones they care for.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, AARP ND is focused on ensuring funding for accessible and affordable housing, expanding access to safe and affordable long-term care services, senior nutrition funding, enhancements to the Aging and Disability Resource Link; and increasing resources and support for the unpaid North Dakota family caregivers.