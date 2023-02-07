(KXNET) — The North Dakota AARP is accepting applications for its 7th Community Challenge Grant, a program that encourages long-term improvements to communities.

This year the AARP Community Challenge is taking applications for three different grant opportunities, two of which are new to 2023. The organization asks that all projects must be consistent with AARP’s commitment to serving those who are 50 and older.

Projects include improving public spaces, transportation, and housing. AARP says although these projects are geared toward seniors, they can help the entire community.

“It’s helping those communities test and learn, as we like to say,” explained ND State Director of the AARP, Josh Askvig, “and then figure out what works and what doesn’t work that they can implement long-term in their community. This will make it better for everybody — whether they’re 50 and older, or age 8, or 80, or anywhere in between.”

AARP is accepting applications for grants until March 15. To learn more or apply for a grant, visit this page.