NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to PBS, 135,000 children are adopted each year in the U.S. — and even here in North Dakota, there are countless children in the foster care system waiting to be adopted.

However, many of them will age out of the system, moving from home to home their entire childhood. In recognition of World Adoption Month, KX News is focusing on children who need a home and on parents who would like to have an addition to their family.

When one hears someone saying they’re adopting a child, they usually picture an infant — but the fact is, there are older children who need families as well. The state of North Dakota has hundreds of these children in custody, and their goal is to place all of them in loving homes. Unfortunately, this can often be a challenging process.

“I think the difficulties are really the supply and demand,” stated HHS Adoption Services Administrator Julie Hoffman. “Generally speaking, there are more adoptive parents than there are infants who are in need of adoptive homes. In many cases, families can wait a very long time to adopt a normal, healthy infant child.”

According to the State’s Health and Human Resources Department, adoption is a guaranteed way to grow your family, and at the same time give North Dakota children something they’ve always wanted: a family. Most of those children waiting to be adopted are already in the foster care system.

“Currently,” Hoffman stated, “we have 15 children we’re actively recruiting a new family home for. Most of those children, and most children that we’re doing adoption work, for already have an identified family — so it’s either a foster parent who becomes their identified family, or a relative caregiver, or another relative.”

Hoffman says they’ve placed 82 children in a home since July, and that they are constantly working to place more in loving homes.

“It’s not uncommon for us to have anywhere between 15 to 20,” she stated, “or a little more than that children that were actively recruiting a home for.”

There are a lot of reasons why people place their children up for adoption — and finances, physical or mental health issues, drug addiction, and incarceration are only some of them. But as Hoffman states, generally speaking, a child is put up for adoption when their birth parents do not have the ability or desire to parent a child born to them. When asked about the rewards that come with adopting, she said that there are many — but the primary ones tend to depend on the person or couple’s motivation.

“They’re building their family,” she stated. “They’re adding to their family, and that’s not only for the parents but for their extended family as well. There’s this new person that becomes part of their larger family system, and that can always be rewarding.”

She also says these kids need time to heal — whether it’s from their foster care experience or the loss of their family. However, she also notes that embracing a new family can bring them the hope and healing they need to make that positive step in life.

There are post-adoption care resources administered by the DHS Children and Family Services Division that help with support groups and finances. For more information, visit their website here.