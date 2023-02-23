(KXNET) — This week, North Dakota House lawmakers passed a bill that would help protect indigenous children.

The Indian Child Welfare Act was passed by Congress in 1978 to address the nationwide epidemic of Native children being removed from their homes by child welfare agencies and placed into non-native homes.

Last November, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Brackeen v. Haaland, a case that questions if the Indian Child Welfare Act is constitutional.

With ICWA being questioned, House Bill 1536 was presented to lawmakers and recognizes tribal sovereignty

“Native children we oftentimes placed disproportionately in non-native families. So, children are then growing up even if it’s just temporary without their culture being reinforced,” said Cody Schuler, ACLU of North Dakota advocacy manager.

Schuler says honoring tribal sovereignty isn’t about discrimination or race. But that it’s about protecting and keeping native cultures alive.

The bill will now move on to the Senate floor.