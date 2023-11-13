BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Earlier this month, the ACT association announced that they made a major discount for ACT testing around the nation. Now, they’re extending that deal.

If students sign up for the ACT test occurring this December, they’ll receive a coupon code for one free additional test. This is a deal that the Department of Public Instruction’s Kara Welk says is unheard of– but at the same time, that those interested should think about the restrictions test-takers face before making the purchase.

“If students and parents are considering it,” Welk states, “think about the time parameters set within it. The retesting is only available in the Spring of 2024, so there are some time parameters that they need to be considering — but if that all fits with what you’re looking for, then it’s a great option.”

Although North Dakota universities don’t require the ACT test for college admission, Welk recommends that you take advantage of the deal while you can, and that the opportunity to retake the test could save you thousands in the long run.

“A scholarship up to $6,000 can be awarded to a student who is going to a North Dakota university or college,” she notes, “so that’s a great opportunity. It’s also a really good data point to show college readiness — even though it’s not needed for admissions into NDUS institutions, it can be used for placement for different classes in your degree program, the North Dakota scholarship, and other scholarship opportunities.”

The promotion expires on November 17, so those looking to sign up are advised to act fast. The deal is available on this page.