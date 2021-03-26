Active COVID cases in ND up 400 in the past 4 weeks; currently stand at 960

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 25, bringing the total positives since testing began to 102,382.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 960 as of March 25. That’s up 72 cases from March 24.

It also reflects a trend over recent weeks of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Feb. 28, there were 557 active cases in the state. That number has gone up over 400 cases in the last four weeks.

Still, active positives are well below the peak of 10,430 cases on November 13 at 10,430 and had been declining since then — until recently.

Of the new positives:

102 were in Cass County

12 were in Burleigh County

11 were in Stark County

10 were in Ward County

9 were in Grand Forks County

3 were in Morton County

1 was in Williams County

Deaths

1 new death was reported:

Man in his 90s from Cass County

A total of 1,466 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,207 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 99,956 people are considered recovered from the 102,382 positive cases, an increase of 110 from March 24.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 25 (110) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (184).

Hospitalizations

16 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 25, down 5 from March 24. A total of 3,925 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.