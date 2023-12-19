NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the Heartview Foundation, North Dakota sees more drug overdoses during November and December than any other month of the year.

That’s why for the holidays, you have to avoid conflict or triggers as much as possible.

If you are struggling with addiction or are in recovery, you should follow these tips:

1. Only say yes to those get-togethers where the people have your best interests in mind: If you have friends or family who are not supportive of your recovery, consider celebrating elsewhere.

2. Keep up with treatment: If you are visiting family out of town, find a meeting ahead of time or join one online to ensure you have the support you need.

3. Make new traditions: If you feel like you can’t celebrate without substances, make a Holiday Bucket List.

And when it comes to holiday drug prevention, we’re not just talking about children.

“When you actually look at when people are initiating substances, it’s not just in those high school years. It is really in that 18-to-25-year range,” said Captain Chris Jones, Director of the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention.

According to the state, just over 5% of North Dakota residents reported using illegal drugs in the past month. We see on average about 82 overdose deaths per year.