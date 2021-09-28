Additional charges for defendant accused in fatal shooting in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The man charged with shooting and killing a woman in Grand Forks earlier this month is facing additional felony charges.

Charges of attempted robbery and theft have been filed against 26-year-old Ahmed Abdullahi who is accused of attempting to rob a man and stealing a car.

He was previously charged with murder after 28-year-old Megan Gustafson was shot and killed during an argument.

Police had responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person in a Grand Forks neighborhood on Sept. 12.

Authorities say Abdullah was arguing with Gustafson inside a house before she was shot. Investigators believe they knew each other.

