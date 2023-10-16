NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Advisory Board for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is hosting public meetings across the state.

According to a news release, the first meetings are being held in the next two weeks, and the last four are scheduled for late November. The District 7 meeting will be live-streamed on the Game and Fish website.

The meetings are held in the spring and fall and allow people to talk about fish and wildlife issues and ask questions to district advisors and agency personnel.

Questions can be submitted via chat during the statewide livestream.

The schedule is as follows:

District 6: Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman, and Wells counties. It’s on Monday, October 23 at 7 p.m. in the library on 87 Eighth Avenue N in Carrington. Carrington Chamber and Economic Development Corp. and Central Dakota Sportsman Club are the hosts. The contact is Laurie Dietz (701) 307-0424, and the advisory board member is Cody Sand.

District 1: Divide, McKenzie, and Williams counties. It’s on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m. at the McKenzie County Sportsman’s Club at 2306 121X Avenue NW in Watford City. The contact is Beau Wisness (701) 421-8814, and Wisness is also the advisory board member.

District 2: Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, and Ward counties. It’s on Monday, October 30 at 7 p.m. at the Dakota College of Bottineau in the Thatcher Hall Alumni Room at 105 Simrall Boulevard in Bottineau. The Bottineau County Wildlife Club is the host. The contact is Rick Gustafson (701) 263-5101, and the advisory board member is Travie Leier.

District 5: Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, and Traill counties. It’s on Thursday, November 2 at 7 p.m. at Fire Hall at 13681 54th Street SE in Enderlin. The Enderlin-Sheldon Wildlife Club is the host. The contact is Clint Lindemann (701) 730-0334, and the advisory board member is Doug Madsen.

District 8: Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope, and Stark counties. It’s on Monday, November 20 at 7 p.m. at the Dickinson Eagles Club at 31 1st Avenue E in Dickinson. The Mule Deer Foundation is the host. The contact is Marshall Johnson (701) 989-4488, and the advisory board member is Rob Brooks.

District 7: Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan, and Sioux counties. It’s on Tuesday, November 21 at 7 p.m. at the Game and Fish Main Office at 100 N Bismarck Expressway in Bismarck. The Friends of Lake Sakakawea is the host. The contact is Jody Sommer (701) 527-2295, and Sommer is also the advisory board member.

District 3: Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette, and Towner counties. It’s on Monday, November 27 at 7 p.m. in the Fire Hall at 216 Second Avenue N in Esmond. The Esmond Fire Department is the host. The contact is Jeff Hagen (701) 351-2237, and the advisory board member is Edward Dosch.

District 4: Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina, and Walsh counties. It’s on Tuesday, November 28 at 7 p.m. at the American Legion at 208 Main Street N in Fordville. The Dakota Prairie Wildlife Club is the host. The contact is Lynn Baier (701) 331-1074, and the advisory board member is Karissa Daws.